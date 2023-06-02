Juventus will consider Miretti’s future at the end of the season

Fabio Miretti, a talented midfielder who emerged from the Juventus youth system to join the first team, has encountered difficulties in securing regular playing time in recent weeks. As he looks ahead to the next campaign, Miretti hopes for a change in this regard.

However, Juventus is reportedly considering the acquisition of new midfielders, which could potentially limit Miretti’s opportunities even further in the upcoming season.

As a result, Juventus is planning to discuss Miretti’s future during the summer transfer window. One option being considered, according to Tuttomercatoweb, is to send him out on loan to a different club where he can gain more valuable game time and experience.

Miretti is highly regarded as one of the most promising young talents in the league. It is crucial for his development that he receives sufficient playing opportunities. Therefore, if he does not have the chance to feature regularly, it may hinder his progression as a player.

Juve FC Says

Miretti has struggled with injury and Juve’s tough season is one of the reasons he has played just a few games for the club.

Sending him out on loan for the whole of next season will be helpful, but it must be to a club that will guarantee him game time in the top flight.

We must fix our midfield with players that can make an impact in the group when they join it.

Miretti will return to the club as a more experienced player if he has a successful loan spell away from it.