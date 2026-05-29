Francisco Conceicao is regarded as one of the most important players in the Juventus squad, and the attacker is not someone the Bianconeri are eager to sell.

He has continued to impress with his performances whenever called upon, which explains why he remains a regular part of Luciano Spalletti’s plans at the club.

The Juventus manager reportedly views Conceicao as one of the players capable of helping shape the future of the team. At the same time, the attacker himself is believed to be keen on remaining in Turin for the long term after already spending two seasons at the club.

Juventus facing important financial decisions

Despite the club’s desire to keep him, Juventus may still need to make difficult choices this summer after failing to secure qualification for the Champions League.

The lack of Champions League football is expected to affect their finances and transfer plans, meaning some players could be sacrificed to strengthen other areas of the squad.

Conceicao is generally not considered one of the players Juventus are actively looking to offload, given his importance to the team and his consistent performances.

Club open to major offers

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus would still consider selling Conceicao if they receive an offer worth around €60 million or more.

The report suggests the Bianconeri recognise his value and would ideally prefer to keep him, but a substantial transfer fee could allow them to reinvest heavily in the squad.

Juventus are believed to have several names on their shortlist as potential replacements, with some targets viewed as players who could arrive for lower fees while still making a significant impact.

The coming weeks could therefore prove decisive in determining whether Conceicao remains part of Juventus’ long-term plans or becomes one of the club’s most valuable departures of the summer transfer window.