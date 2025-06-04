Cristiano Giuntoli was leading Juventus’ negotiations with the entourage of Jonathan David before his departure from the club. David is widely regarded as one of the finest free agents available on the market currently, and there remains a strong possibility that he could continue his career in Serie A.

Several clubs have expressed interest in signing David during this transfer window, with Napoli being among those in discussions with the player. Juventus, however, are determined to secure his services and see him as a key addition to their squad for the coming season, especially after confirming their place in the next Champions League.

Juventus’ Strategic Move for Jonathan David

David is viewed as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, who is expected to leave the Allianz Stadium this summer. In anticipation of this, Giuntoli initiated talks with David’s representatives, reportedly offering a contract worth six million euros per season, plus bonuses, to entice the forward to join the Bianconeri.

Despite Giuntoli’s replacement as the club’s leading negotiator, Juventus’ interest in David remains strong and unwavering. According to a report on Tuttojuve, the club intends to continue discussions because they genuinely want David to be part of their squad next season.

The Competition for a Top Striker

Jonathan David’s reputation as one of the most talented strikers in the game explains why several top clubs are keen to add him to their ranks in this transfer window. Should he decide to move to Serie A, Juventus is determined to be the team to secure his signature and integrate him into their attacking line-up.

David’s arrival would mark a significant statement of intent from the club as they look to strengthen their squad and challenge at the highest level in the forthcoming campaign.