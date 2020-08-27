All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus will continue to look for midfielders

August 27, 2020

Juventus will continue to look at new midfielders this summer, despite the imminent arrival of Schalke’s Weston McKennie.

The US international is expected to arrive in Turin on Friday with Sky Sport Italia reporting that he has left Schalkes pre-season training camp in Austria to prepare for his move to Juventus.

Sky also report that McKennie’s arrival will not rule out the club making offers for other midfielders in the coming week, namely Manuel Locatelli and Leando Paredes.

Both players are reportedly being looked at to fulfil a specific role in new coach Andrea Pirlo’s Juve side, namely to site at the base of a midfield three.

Corriere Torino have suggested that only a sizable offer would convince Sassuolo to part with Locatelli this summer, however Juve have followed the player for a couple of years and hold him in high regard.

Locatelli has made 65 appearances for the Neroverdi, scoring 3 goals during his two seasons in Emilia-Romagna.

