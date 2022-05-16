Juventus will decide on the future of impressive loanee this week

Nicolo Fagioli has been in stunning form at his loan club Cremonese this season.

The midfielder couldn’t find space in the Juve senior team and he joined the Serie B side to get more playing time.

That move has proved inspiring as he helped them to gain promotion to the Italian top flight.

He would now return to Juve, but he would want a place in their first team. Considering the quality of the midfielders ahead of him on the pecking order, he would struggle to play for the Bianconeri regularly in the next campaign.

With a year left on his current deal, this summer is an important one for him and Juve.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the club hasn’t made a decision on his future yet, but that could change in the coming week as they are prepared to finally decide if he would stay and sign a new deal or leave them permanently.

Italian clubs often enjoy keeping players on their books and continue to send them out on loan for most of their careers.

However, that is not always the best way to deal with youngsters and sometimes it is much better to allow them to leave permanently to build a career elsewhere.

If Fagioli will not play for us next season, it would be much better to allow him to leave the club this summer.