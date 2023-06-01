Juventus will disclose their new direction to Allegri after the last game of the season

There is uncertainty surrounding Max Allegri’s future as the manager of Juventus, as the club faces pressure to consider sacking him. Opinions on Allegri’s impact at the club during this turbulent season are divided. While some argue that he has stabilised the team, others claim that there has been no significant progress since his return to the helm.

Allegri is expected to meet with the board at the end of the season, where he will learn whether his position is secure or not. However, it is worth noting that Allegri himself might have a say in whether he stays or decides to leave the club.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus will communicate their new direction to Allegri at the end of the season. They will inform him that the club will no longer pursue experienced players who demand high salaries. Instead, the focus will be on recruiting younger players with more affordable salary demands.

Allegri’s decision to stay or leave will likely depend on whether he approves of this new proposal. If he sees potential in building a new Juventus with a focus on younger talents and financial prudence, he may choose to remain as the manager. However, if he is not satisfied with the offer, he might opt to leave the club. The final decision will rest with Allegri once he receives the club’s plans for the future.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has struggled to win trophies without quality experienced players and this would be a big test for him, but we expect the gaffer to stay at the club.

He has been around Turin for much of his managerial career and might not want to change so soon.