Juventus will discuss signing a Chelsea defender in the summer

Juventus will look to bolster their left-back spot in the summer after becoming unimpressed with the performance of Alex Sandro.

Luca Pellegrini is increasingly the first choice at the Allianz Stadium now and the Bianconeri might offload Sandro when the transfer window reopens.

Juve has been in the market for new players and they have identified one who could become their next left-back.

Calciomercato claims their interest in Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri remains strong because of their increased desire to have a new left-back.

The Brazilian-Italian is spending this season on loan at Lyon and he was a part of the Italian national team side that won Euro 2020.

Juve wanted to add him to their squad in the last summer transfer window, but they stuck with Sandro and Pellegrini.

They will now look to offload the former to make room for Emerson, and the report claims they will open talks with the Blues by the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Emerson has been Italy’s main left-back for some time now, and the 27-year-old should be happy to return to Serie A, where he would be close to home.

If that becomes the case, he could force his present employers to discuss a transfer to Juventus and make the move happen.