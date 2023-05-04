Juventus will discuss with Pogba at the end of season but no pay cut imminent

Juventus are unhappy with Paul Pogba’s first season at the club and are keen to ensure it does not repeat itself.

The Frenchman is gradually returning to full fitness and played around 20 minutes in Juve’s match against Lecce.

If he suffers no problem, he could get more or a similar amount of time on the pitch in their next game.

Max Allegri was happy with his confidence in that fixture, and the manager expects him to keep improving.

Fans have been unhappy with how few his contributions have been and the club was also concerned, with some supporters calling for him to take a pay cut.

Football Italia reveals the midfielder and the board will meet at the end of the term. They intend to inform him they were not impressed with how he managed his meniscus injury after he delayed surgery.

However, there is no plan to ask him for a pay cut at the moment like most fans would want.

Juve FC Says

Sadly, we have not been able to use Pogba as often as we would have liked and the Frenchman knows he could have done more.

Hopefully, next season he will be fitter and be a key player for us for its entirety.