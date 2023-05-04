Pogba
Club News

Juventus will discuss with Pogba at the end of season but no pay cut imminent

May 4, 2023 - 8:45 pm

Juventus are unhappy with Paul Pogba’s first season at the club and are keen to ensure it does not repeat itself.

The Frenchman is gradually returning to full fitness and played around 20 minutes in Juve’s match against Lecce.

If he suffers no problem, he could get more or a similar amount of time on the pitch in their next game.

Max Allegri was happy with his confidence in that fixture, and the manager expects him to keep improving.

Fans have been unhappy with how few his contributions have been and the club was also concerned, with some supporters calling for him to take a pay cut.

Football Italia reveals the midfielder and the board will meet at the end of the term. They intend to inform him they were not impressed with how he managed his meniscus injury after he delayed surgery.

However, there is no plan to ask him for a pay cut at the moment like most fans would want.

Juve FC Says

Sadly, we have not been able to use Pogba as often as we would have liked and the Frenchman knows he could have done more.

Hopefully, next season he will be fitter and be a key player for us for its entirety.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

allegri

Allegri rues Juventus missed chances against Lecce

May 4, 2023
Vlahovic

Vlahovic joins Haaland in a select group of scorers

May 4, 2023
Marcus Thuram

Report – Juventus pulls out of the race for Bundesliga star

May 4, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.