Juventus continues to seek a game-changing signing to strengthen its squad, with Sandro Tonali remaining the club’s dream target. The midfielder moved from AC Milan to Newcastle for a substantial fee, but Juve had admired his talents long before that transfer.

The Bianconeri have worked diligently to make the most of the players currently at their disposal, ensuring strong performances across the season. Nevertheless, the club acknowledges that improvements are needed to take the team to the next level, and several high-profile names are on their radar.

Tonali as a Prime Target

Tonali is widely regarded as a player in a class of his own, with Juventus considering him a dream signing. The club intends to make every effort to secure him for their squad when the opportunity arises. While other potential recruits could enhance the team, Tonali remains the priority, with plans to pursue him during the summer transfer window.

The midfielder may be receptive to a return to Serie A, although he is reportedly enjoying his time in England at present. Juventus are aware that any attempt to sign him will be challenging, given Newcastle’s reluctance to sell a player of his calibre and the financial demands involved.

Juventus’ Strategic Approach

Marco Demicheli has provided further insight into Juventus’ plans for the midfielder, stating via Tuttojuve:

“We’re also waiting to go all in on Sandro Tonali next summer. He’s already the big target for next summer, but it won’t be an easy one to achieve because Newcastle will make them pay for not putting him on the market. They don’t want to sell him, but Juve is the team most interested in him right now.”

Juve’s interest in Tonali demonstrates the club’s long-term strategy to strengthen its squad with top-class talent. By carefully monitoring his situation, they aim to act decisively when the transfer window opens, balancing ambition with practical considerations regarding player availability and financial feasibility.