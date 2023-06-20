Juventus will extend Manna’s contract – So where would Giuntoli fit?

Due to Federico Cherubini’s suspension, Juventus Next Gen sporting director Giovanni Manna has been filling in as interim director for the senior squad.

But according to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri will confirm the 34-year-old as the sporting director of the first team and extend his contract (currently expiring in 2024) until 2025.

Matteo Tognozzi, who should serve as Manna’s right-hand man, should receive a similar treatment.

On the other hand, the banned Cherubini will act as a coordinator of the Juventus squads who train at Vinovo. This includes the Next Gen, the Primavera and the Women’s team.

Moreover, Claudio Chiellini (Giorgio’s brother) should return to Juventus following a spell at Pisa to fill the vacancy left by Manna’s promotion. Thus, he would serve as sporting director for the Next Gen.

But despite this managerial revamp, Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli could still make his way to Turin.

As we all know by now, the 51-year-old has an agreement in principle with the Old Lady’s hierarchy, but he’s still unable to free himself from his contract with Partenopei (expiring in 2024).

So while the management had initially frozen all appointments awaiting Giuntoli’s arrival, the delay forced the club to act swiftly and confirm Manna ahead of the summer transfer market.

Nevertheless, if Giuntoli were to arrive eventually, Juventus would appoint him at the head of the sporting department. He would therefore oversee the work of Manna and others.

The source adds that at the end of the transition, Juventus Chief Football Officer Francesco Calvo could become the club’s CEO, replacing Maurizio Scanavino.