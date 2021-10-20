Juventus will face Italian competition in the race for Torino defender

Before the last international break, Juventus secured a 1-0 win at the expense of Torino in the Derby della Mole. The clash turned out to be a cagey encounter, but Manuel Locatelli’s late strike separated the two sides.

Nevertheless, one Granata player didn’t deserve to be on the losing side. Gleison Bremer put up a fabulous performance, mostly containing Moise Kean during the fist half, before limiting Federico Chiesa’s danger in the second period.

The Brazilian’s performance didn’t go unnoticed, as the Bianconeri were left impressed by the up-and-coming defender.

However, the Old Lady might have to contend against the other Serie A big boys for the 24-year-old’s signature.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Milan, Inter and Napoli could all be interested in Bremer’s services.

Last weekend, the center back put up another stellar performance, but was once again left to rue his luck as Torino conceded a late winner when Victor Osimhem gifted the Partenopei their eight Serie A win in a row.

The source describes the player as a rock when going one-on-one against the striker, while also having a knack for goals.

Bremer joined Torino from Atletico Mineiro in 2018. This season he has thus far made seven league appearances, scoring a single goal in the process.