Juventus will face Roma challenge for two goalkeepers

Juventus is in the market for a new goalkeeper in case their current number one leaves at the end of this season or later.

The Bianconeri are strengthening several areas of their squad and have done so in the last few months.

At the end of this term, there will be several incomings and outgoings at the Allianz Stadium as the black and whites look to develop a squad that will challenge for silverware again.

Wojciech Szczesny remains the number one at the Allianz Stadium, but recent reports have linked the Pole with a move away from the club.

Juve does not want to lose him, but the Bianconeri are preparing for the worst-case scenario and two goalies are on their radar.

Empoli’s Guglielmo Vicario and Marco Carnesecchi of Atalanta are the main targets on their list, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals AS Roma also wants both goalies.

Jose Mourinho’s side will look to bolster their group soon and a new goalie is on their shopping list. It could be either of these two.

Juve FC Says

Roma has been competitive since Mourinho became their gaffer, but we remain the bigger club and should win the race for the signature of either goalie.

However, we must guarantee them game time to achieve that, which could be hard to do in the summer.