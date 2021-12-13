Juventus will face Sporting Lisbon in the last 16 of the Champions League

The Champions League draw is currently underway at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland and we now know who Juventus will face off against in the last 16.

Juve finished top of their group, above the current European champions Chelsea and that meant that they would face a second-placed team from one of the other groups.

That has seen Juve drawn against Sporting Lisbon.

It really could have been a lot worse for Juventus and they should be happy with this draw, it is definitely winnable and the Bianconeri stand an excellent chance of progressing to the quarter-finals, though they should not be at all complacent, we all know what has happened in previous seasons.

It should also be noted that there has been a new very specific change made this season by UEFA. The away goal rule has been removed and that means that if the scores are equal after 180mins, regardless of how many goals have been scored, then there will be extra time followed by penalties if required.