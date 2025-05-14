Juventus have spent the current season without an official shirt sponsor, having been unable to secure a partnership that matched their expectations. This situation has been highly unusual for a club of their stature, considering they are among the most recognised football institutions in the world.

Despite receiving numerous enquiries from companies globally, Juventus did not reach an agreement with any single brand. Their commercial team had set high standards in both financial and brand alignment terms, which ultimately resulted in a full season without sponsorship on the front of their kit.

A New Partnership Secured

Now, however, the situation has changed. As the club prepare for the 2025/2026 campaign, they have successfully secured sponsorship and revealed their new kit, which features not one but two commercial partners.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus has struck an agreement with both Jeep and Visit Detroit. In this arrangement, Jeep will return as a prominent name on the shirt, while Visit Detroit will appear underneath it. The dual-brand setup reflects the club’s need to satisfy financial requirements through a combined sponsorship approach.

This resolution will be welcomed by the club, not only because of the significant revenue it will generate, but also due to the boost in visibility and presentation that an official shirt sponsor provides. The club’s marketing department can now fully utilise this partnership to strengthen Juventus’ global image and commercial reach.

Jeep Sponsorship

Financial and Branding Benefits

The absence of a sponsor this season has had both financial and brand identity consequences. For a club aiming to maintain its place among Europe’s elite, revenue from kit sponsorship plays a crucial role. The new partnership helps rectify that gap and positions the club well moving forward.

The announcement also reassures fans and stakeholders that Juventus remain a powerful commercial entity, capable of attracting high-profile partners even after a challenging period. This latest development is an important step in re-establishing financial momentum ahead of a new season.