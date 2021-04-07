Juventus will financially help Inter Milan if they sign Icardi

Juventus can sign Mauro Icardi in the summer and that would be of great financial assistance to Inter Milan.

The Nerazzurri sold the Argentinean to PSG and inserted an anti-Italian clause in the deal.

Tuttosport via Football Italia says Inter CEO Beppe Marotta inserted a €15m bonus on any move that takes the striker back to Italy.

He negotiated that clause because he thought the striker might be using a move to PSG as a stop-gap before joining Juventus.

The striker enjoyed his first year in the French side but this campaign has brought in more competition for a place in the form of Moise Kean.

The former Bianconeri striker has been on loan in Paris this season and is outshining Icardi.

As the French champions pursue a permanent transfer for the Everton striker, the report says Icardi might be sold to an Italian club.

Juve has been looking for another striker in this campaign and they could get Icardi.

But the striker wouldn’t come cheap and his transfer fee will shoot up now that this clause has been revealed.

The Bianconeri only got Alvaro Morata on loan last season because of poor finances.

That could also affect their pursuit of Icardi, especially if they finish this season outside the top four.