Juventus will focus on strengthening this position in the summer

Juventus has been busy in the last few transfer windows and that is expected to continue at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri remains the biggest club in Italy, but they need trophies this season to show they are still the main men.

They have already lost the Super Cup and would be keen to win the Italian Cup if the Scudetto is unachievable.

The Bianconeri added Denis Zakaria and Dusan Vlahovic to their squad in the January transfer window.

These players covered the problem spots in their attack and midfield, but they could make changes to their defence at the end of the season.

With the future of the likes of Daniele Rugani and Matthijs de Ligt uncertain, Juve will probably add a few new players to their squad.

Calciomercato says two defence stars are on their radar at the moment.

They want to add Gleison Bremer of Torino and Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea to Max Allegri’s group.

Juve FC Says

As a big club that wants to remain at the top, we need to keep strengthening our squad.

The current Bianconeri defence is one of the strongest in Europe, but the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are not getting younger and we need to plan for life after them.

Adding the above-mentioned names to the group in the summer will give us some assurances.