Juventus have been attempting to offload Dusan Vlahovic for several weeks, amid difficulties in agreeing new contract terms with the striker. When Vlahovic joined the club, the two parties agreed that he would earn 12 million euros net in the 2025/2026 season, which will be his final year under the current deal. At the time, Juventus acted quickly to secure his signature, keen to beat Arsenal to his acquisition.

Now, as Vlahovic approaches the final year of his contract, the club is seeking a substantial reduction in his wages should he wish to remain. The striker, however, has resisted taking a pay cut and negotiations with the club have stalled. This deadlock has led Juventus to open the door for a potential exit, though finding a club willing to match his current salary has proven challenging.

Contract Disputes Affecting Transfer Prospects

Vlahovic’s performances over the past few seasons have not convinced potential suitors to meet his wage demands. He has remained firm in refusing lower offers, and there are growing indications that he may be prepared to see out the remainder of his contract without renewing. This situation leaves Juventus in a difficult position, balancing financial considerations with squad planning.

The club’s management has become increasingly frustrated with the impasse. Reports suggest that Juventus may take drastic steps regarding Vlahovic’s future if the situation remains unresolved. The club is prepared to implement a hardline approach similar to the treatment meted out to Federico Chiesa in a comparable contractual dispute.

Possible Exclusion from First Team

As reported by Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri are ready to exclude Vlahovic from the club’s future plans. Should he refuse to leave this summer, he could be removed from first-team activities and effectively sidelined from the squad. This course of action would send a clear message that Juventus expect the player to find a new club during the current transfer window.

The situation remains fluid, but it is evident that Juventus are keen to resolve the matter promptly. For Vlahovic, securing a new home this summer appears to be the best option to maintain his career progression, while the club is determined to avoid prolonging uncertainty within the squad.