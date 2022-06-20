Juventus has made contract proposals to Angel di Maria for weeks now, after he left PSG as a free agent.

The Bianconeri want to add him to their squad after allowing Paulo Dybala to leave them.

Di Maria is one of the finest attackers in Europe, and he is still technically good enough to deliver top performances for a big European club.

Juve knows he will have other suitors, and they have been working hard to ensure he makes them his next club.

Calciomercato says he has been on holiday at Ibiza, and he will give the Bianconeri a response today.

The report is very positive and says he is expected to say yes to their proposal of a one-year deal worth 7m euros per season, plus the option of an extra year.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has done well in Europe for most of his career, and the Argentinian will definitely do a good job for us at the Allianz Stadium.

With Dybala leaving, our attack needs a technically excellent player, and he is more experienced than Nicolo Zaniolo, who is also on our shortlist.

Hopefully, he would not struggle in Italian football if he makes the move.