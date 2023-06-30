Juventus will give Koni de Winter a chance to earn a first team place during pre-season

Koni de Winter, who was sent out on loan by Juventus last season, is hopeful of earning a chance in the first team. Juventus has a history of promoting players from their youth ranks, and de Winter is eager to demonstrate his abilities and earn a spot in the senior squad.

After his loan spell at Empoli in the previous campaign, de Winter now awaits the evaluation and decision of the coaching staff. Juventus closely monitored his performances, and according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, they are planning to give him opportunities during pre-season.

While Juventus is in the market for new defenders, if de Winter impresses during pre-season and proves himself capable, it could save the club money as they would have a potential option within their ranks.

Max Allegri and his coaching staff will assess de Winter’s performances and determine whether he is ready to contribute to the first team. If he demonstrates his abilities and convinces the coaches of his potential, he will have the opportunity to remain in Turin and compete for a place in the squad.

Juve FC Says

De Winter knows how tough it is to break into the first team of a big club like Juve and we expect him to do his best in pre-season.

Grooming and promoting young players is the reason we created the Next Gen team and De Winter knows he will have to be one of the best youngsters in the country to earn a permanent spot in the Juve first-team squad.