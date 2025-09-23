Juventus are reportedly targeting Bernardo Silva as their marquee signing for the summer of 2026, with suggestions that the midfielder may be open to such a move. The club’s ambition is clear, as they look to strengthen their squad by acquiring high-profile talent at the end of the season.

The landscape of Italian football has already shifted significantly, with Luka Modric now at AC Milan and Kevin De Bruyne playing for Napoli. Juventus intend to respond to these developments by pursuing Silva, whose technical ability and creativity are seen as ideal assets for their ambitions. The Portuguese international would be available as a free agent, making him an attractive option in terms of transfer fees, although other obstacles remain.

Competition from Benfica and Financial Challenges

While Juventus are determined to secure Silva’s signature, they are not the only club pursuing him. Benfica, the team where Silva first developed his career, are also eager to bring him back. This emotional connection to his formative club could weigh heavily in the player’s decision-making process, particularly if Juventus are unable to match his current salary demands.

Financial constraints represent the most significant challenge to Juventus’ pursuit. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the midfielder currently earns around ten million euros per season at Manchester City, a figure that would be difficult for Juventus to accommodate within their salary cap structure. Although Manchester City appear willing to let Silva leave as they begin to refresh their squad with younger players, the financial side of the deal could still prevent the Bianconeri from completing the move.

The Strategic Importance of the Signing

Juventus views Silva as more than just a reinforcement. His potential arrival would symbolise the club’s ambition to remain at the top level both domestically and in Europe. The men in black and white consider him the perfect fit for their tactical set-up and believe his creativity could provide the edge needed in crucial fixtures.

Nevertheless, Juventus will not be alone in the race. Given Silva’s reputation as one of the most technically gifted midfielders in the game, interest from other top European clubs is inevitable. For Juventus, securing such a high-calibre player would not only enhance their squad but also send a clear signal of intent. However, success in this pursuit will depend on their ability to overcome financial barriers and compete with other suitors prepared to invest heavily.