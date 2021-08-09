Juventus will have no excuses for failing to win the scudetto this season (Opinoin)

With Inter Milan selling two of their key players this summer, as well as moving Antonio Conte on, there will be no excuses for Juventus as they look to return to the top of the table.

While we could only manage fourth last term, amidst a season of Coronavirus absences, an inexperienced manager, multiple injury blows and our issues on and off the field, this year should be much more routine.

We are more ready for the same issues this term however, having added a fourth forward to the ranks, with strong options expected to arrive to bolster our midfield, and with an exceptionally proven manager in Max Allegri returning to the helm also, as well as the fact that our players will be fired up to put things right from last year.

Outside of Turin, the transfer window hasn’t been kind to any of our rivals either. Inter Milan are set to sell Romelu Lukaku, on top of confirmed departures for both Achraf Hakimi and Matteo Politano already this summer, they will be significantly weaker than last term, and you just can’t imagine that they are going to be close to the force they were.

Atalanta also appear to be willing to sell their assets also, while AC Milan have already lost two of their most important players in Hakan Calhanoglu and Gigio Donnarumma, two players which will be extremely difficult to replace.

Juve’s only departure thus far is back-up goalkeeper Gigi Buffon, who will no doubt be a big loss from the dressing room, but I struggle to imagine that anyone will be able to get close to us at the top this term.

Patrick