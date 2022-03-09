Juventus will have to battle at least four other clubs for midfielder

Aurélien Tchouaméni could spark a bidding war among top European clubs in the summer.

The AS Monaco midfielder has been developing well and he could be on the books of a much bigger club by next season.

Juventus has continued to bolster their squad with much younger players and they believe he can become the next top player to join them.

However, so many other clubs also see him as the ideal player to add to their squad.

Fichajes.net says Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool have also been monitoring him and they will move to sign him if he gets on the move at the end of this season.

These clubs have the means and are at the required level of competitiveness to convince him to join them.

Juve FC Says

When the top clubs in the world want the same player, it shows how good the individual is.

Tchouaméni is still just 22, and he is probably a better player to sign than Paul Pogba, considering that he would give us many more years of action.

However, this transfer will not come cheap, and the interest of other clubs means AS Monaco will favour a bidding war and settle for the club that offers them the most money.

The player will also need assurances he will get enough playing minutes if he moves to Juve.