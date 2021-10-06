Juventus will have to meet ridiculous agent demands if they want to sign Serie A ace

Juventus is interested in a move for Dusan Vlahovic, but a new revelation could make them have a rethink.

The Fiorentina striker has been in talks with his present club over a contract renewal for some time now, but it seems to have collapsed.

That should be good news to Juve and his other suitors, but the reason for the collapse seems to suggest his career is being managed by a greedy agent.

According to TGR RAI Toscana as reported by Football Italia the reason why his contract talks with Fiorentina collapsed is more than just his wage demands.

The report says it was because of a specific request made by his agent to La Viola.

It claims the representative wanted the exclusive right to negotiate a move to his next club for the agreed-upon €75m release clause.

Additionally, he also wants 10% of the fee paid for his transfer when he finally leaves La Viola, meaning he would get at least €7.5m.

These demands infuriated La Viola and they walked away from the negotiations.

This has now made it easy for Juve to get their man as early as the January transfer window, but would they want to deal with his representative?