Juventus will have to sweat as 17 stars called up for internationals

Juventus have 17 players leaving to join up with their respective countries over the coming week or so, and we will now have to worry about their safe return.

The Old Lady have already had to deal with a number of absentees in recent weeks, with both our defence and attack having been limited in recent weeks.

All of Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa, Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci have all had various issues of late, but each of those has departed to join up with their country’s squads, leaving Juve to worry about their availability in two weeks time.

Federico Bernardeschi, Manuel Locatelli, Wojciech Szczesny, Dejan Kulusevski and Matthijs De Ligt will continue their push for World Cup qualification in Europe, while Weston McKennie’s USA will face off with both Mexico and Jamaica.

Brazilian duo Danilo and Alex Sandro face tough opposition in both Juan Cuadrado’s Colombia and Paulo Dybala’s Argentina, with the latter also taking on Uruguay who will likely be fielding Rodrigo Bentancur also.

It would simply be typical if one of our own players was at fault for injuring one his club team-mates, but we are powerless at this point, and will simply have to keep our fingers crossed that we do not lose any key players to long-term injuries.

