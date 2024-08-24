One player Juventus might struggle to offload this summer is Mattia de Sciglio, and the club is eager for him to leave.

The injury-prone defender has had difficulty staying fit for several seasons and has one year remaining on his contract at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve is keen for him to move on, as he does not meet the standards required by Thiago Motta.

De Sciglio is also looking to exit the club and has been searching for a team that can offer him a way out of his current situation at Juventus.

Empoli has been given the opportunity to sign the defender and appears open to the idea. However, his salary is a significant obstacle. Even if Juventus is willing to let him join Empoli for free, his net salary of €1.5 million per season is too high for them to cover.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is now considering making concessions to facilitate his departure. The Bianconeri are prepared to offer him a severance package to terminate his contract, which would help smooth his move to Empoli.

Juve FC Says

De Sciglio has been in terrible physical shape for much of his current deal, and we have to offload him during this transfer window.

We do not need him around the dressing room, so offering him a severance package even before he gets a new club will be a good idea.