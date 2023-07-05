zakaria
Transfer News

Juventus will hold new talks with Premier League club over Zakaria today

July 5, 2023 - 10:30 pm

Juventus has dispatched representatives to London to engage in discussions with West Ham regarding the potential transfer of Denis Zakaria. The Italian club is actively involved in conducting business with Premier League clubs during this transfer window, aiming to offload surplus players and secure new signings.

Zakaria, a Swiss international, had an unsuccessful loan spell at Chelsea last season, but West Ham has reportedly shown interest in acquiring him for their squad. A report from Football Italia states that representatives from both clubs will convene today to negotiate a possible transfer for the midfielder.

Juventus is hopeful of reaching an agreement with their English counterparts, as it would enable them to remove Zakaria from their roster. The outcome of the meeting will determine whether Juventus can proceed with the knowledge that Zakaria will no longer be part of their squad.

Juve FC Says

We cannot enter pre-season with so many unwanted players and must be prepared to give West Ham some discounts to sell Zakaria.

We did not spend too much money to sign the midfielder when he joined us, so we do not have to hold out for a huge fee unless we have plans to use him in the next campaign, which is not the case.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Nahuel Molina

Juventus targets 25-year-old Atletico Madrid defender

July 5, 2023
Rugani

The agent of Daniele Rugani gives an update on his future

July 5, 2023
Di Biagio

Luigi Di Biagio tasks Juventus to do better in the next campaign

July 5, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.