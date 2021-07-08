Juventus will know their Serie A fixtures for 2021/22 season on July 14th

Juventus and other Serie A clubs have agreed that July 14th should be the day that their fixture list for the upcoming campaign is presented, according to Football Italia.

The competition will restart next month with the Bianconeri hoping to take back their crown.

They were underwhelming last season and lost the title to Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan.

The Bianconeri finished fourth, but they had to wait until the last day of the season to secure their Champions League spot.

This prompted them to replace Andrea Pirlo with Massimiliano Allegri as their manager and he will be keen to win the league he conquered for five consecutive seasons in his first stint at the club.

The report says the 20 Italian top-flight clubs met via video conference yesterday and they discussed several issues including the Coppa Italia and the invitation for the Primavera competitions.

The clubs also agreed on giving out the audiovisual rights of the Coppa Italia, a subject that they have been negotiating for some time now.

Juventus will resume preseason this month although some of their players who are involved in international competitions like the Copa America and Euro 2020 would likely be given an extended break.