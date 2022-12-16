Juventus will leave for London today after permitting Pogba to go to Qatar

Juventus will travel to London today as they prepare to face Arsenal this weekend in a mid-season friendly game.

The Bianconeri do not resume their league season until the start of next year. However, they have started training ahead of the restart.

Arsenal tops the Premier League’s table and hopes to continue leading after the break, with their league term restarting a day after Christmas.

Juve reached an agreement with them for a friendly game before the restart as both clubs seek to get their players in shape for the matches ahead.

A report on Tuttujove reveals while the rest of the squad travels to London, they have permitted Paul Pogba to go to Qatar and meet up with the French national team as they bid to retain their World Cup crown.

They will face Argentina in the final on Sunday, and the midfielder has been allowed to watch his nation live.

Juve FC Says

Arsenal is one of the most in-form clubs in the world now, so this game will be a valuable experience for our players as they seek to prepare well for the second half of the term.

The result does not matter, but the coaches will follow each player’s performance closely.