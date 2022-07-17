Juventus will leave Arthur Melo behind for the tour of the United States this week.

The Bianconeri have been preparing well for the new season back at home, but they will test themselves with matches against the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid in the United States from this week.

Max Allegri’s men have added Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria to their group.

They expect both players to make them better, and the likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Nicolo Rovella will hope to learn from them.

They are in the party travelling to the US, but Tuttomercatoweb says they will leave Arthur behind.

Juve is allowing him to stay because he needs to continue treatment on a recent injury.

However, the Bianconeri also wants him to leave, and they hope he will find a new home before they return to start the new campaign.

Juve FC Says

Arthur is unwanted at Juve, and it is sad that not many clubs want to add him to their squad so far.

However, there is still time for the transfer to happen, although we might have to offer a huge discount before we sell him.

We could also have to allow him to leave on loan initially if no one wants to inherit the entirety of his current salary.