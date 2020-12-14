Juventus will like Gary Neville’s view on Paul Pogba’s future

Paul Pogba’s Manchester United future is up in the air and it seems that the Frenchman could be leaving the club for Juventus soon.

His agent recently said that his time in Manchester is over (TuttoMercatoWeb), suggesting that he will not sign a contract extension.

His current deal ends in 2022 and next summer is the best time for the Red Devils to make some money from selling him.

Since Mino Raiola talked about the midfielder leaving the club, several fans and pundits have voiced their opinion about his future.

Gary Neville is the latest and he said that if the Frenchman doesn’t want to be in Manchester, the club should allow him to leave them.

He says that when a player doesn’t want to stay at your club, the simple thing to do is to find a solution to that, suggesting that the Red Devils should sell him.

He told Sky Sports via Calciomercato: “He doesn’t want to live in Manchester, he wants to leave. And if he wants to leave, you have to find a solution”

This would be good news to ears of Juventus and if the English side listens to him, then Juve can happily get their man as soon as possible.