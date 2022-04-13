Juventus will listen to Allegri before deciding on midfielder’s future

Adrien Rabiot is facing a very uncertain future at Juventus as the Frenchman struggles to win over much of the club’s fans.

He moved to the Allianz Stadium from PSG as a free agent in 2019 and has never convinced the club with his performances.

There have been days when he is the best player on the pitch, but those are very few and less than they expect.

The midfielder is entering the final year of his contract and that means this is an important summer for him and the Bianconeri.

Il Bianconero insists he hasn’t received an offer to extend his stay at Juve until now and it might not even come.

However, one man that will play an important role in that decision is Juve’s manager, Max Allegri.

The report claims the club will ask the gaffer if the Frenchman is in his plans for the future. If Allegri answers in the affirmative, they will then plan to extend his deal, otherwise, he is leaving the club.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been an enigmatic player for the Bianconeri and he will leave many fans confused about what he did for the club.

However, it seems he does what his manager wants because Allegri continues to field him in matches regardless of what is said of his performance outside the club.