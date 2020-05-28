Juventus will listen to offers for Rabiot

Juventus will listen to offers for Adrien Rabiot this summer as he looks certain to leave Turin.

The French midfielder has struggled to make an impact during his time with Juve and was particularly poor in his recent performances.

Sky Sport Italia, Gazzetta and others have reported interest from Premier League sides Manchester United and Everton in recent weeks.

Goal Italia’s Juve correspondent Romeo Agresti confirmed that Juventus are now listening to offers for the 25-year-old in an interview with Juve fansite Juventibus.

Agresti also confirms Everton’s interest, reporting that the Toffee’s made enquries about Rabiot in January and Juve expect an official offer this summer.