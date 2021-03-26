Juventus will lower Dybala asking price to avoid losing him for nothing

Paulo Dybala and Juventus are set to reach a collision course in the summer as they continue to struggle to agree on a new deal.

The Argentinean’s contract expires at the end of next season and he wants to extend his stay with the champions.

However, he has rejected their offer of 10m euros per season so far and they are struggling to offer him better terms.

Juve faces a race against time to decide on his future, but the attacker is more relaxed.

Todofichajes says the Dybala will run down his current deal and leave for free at the end of next season.

However, the Bianconeri will not allow that to happen. They want to either get him on a new contract or sell him when the transfer window reopens.

The report says if he won’t sign a new deal, they are prepared to lower their valuation of the former Palermo man.

When the transfer window reopens, an offer near 40m euros would be enough for them to sell the attacker.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected how much Juve offers to their players and that is one reason why they cannot meet Dybala’s contract demands.

Their fans will hope that both parties can be on the same page soon.