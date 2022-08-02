Juventus remains interested in bringing Alvaro Morata back to the club and they will make a new offer for his signature this week.

The Bianconeri had the striker on loan at the Allianz Stadium in the last two seasons.

They paid 10m euros for each campaign, and the Spaniard became a key member of their team.

The loan agreement could have been made permanent for 35m euros, but the Bianconeri wanted to pay less.

Atletico de Madrid rejected their offer, and he has been a part of their plans for the new season so far.

The striker is still Max Allegri’s first choice attacking target and Juve will make a new attempt to land him.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they will attempt to strike a new loan deal with them similar to the last two seasons.

He will join them for a loan fee and a pre-agreed purchase option.

Juve FC Says

With his contract running down, Atleti will want to sell Morata at outright to avoid losing him as a free agent, eventually.

This could make it hard for us to sign him on loan unless he signs a new deal there or we agree to an obligation to buy clause.