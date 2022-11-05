Kaio Jorge has been injured since February, a setback that came just when he was getting used to living and playing at Juve.

That disruption has made Juve bolster their squad with other attacking players and he will now struggle to play for them.

The Bianconeri do not want to rush his return and it has been scheduled for after the World Cup.

However, Juve also recognises he will struggle to get up to speed with their first team and they will send him to their Next Gen for him to get more playing chances.

But his agent wants him to leave on loan and build his way back to competitive action.

Calciomercato reports the Bianconeri will speak with his entourage soon to reach an agreement.

Juve FC Says

Jorge was close to regular first-team action at Juve before this long-term injury struck and it is sad it happened to him.

However, he is still very young and will overcome the setback to show his talents to the world.

We need him to be in top shape as soon as possible, so the club must be open to any idea that can help him to achieve that.

Hopefully, a club in Serie A will take him so that he can continue working in a familiar environment.