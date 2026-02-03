Juventus have made repeated efforts to sign Randal Kolo Muani since the start of the current season, and their interest in the French forward has not diminished. The club see him as a key target as they continue to assess ways to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the next campaign.

Kolo Muani spent the second half of last season with Juventus and made a positive impression during his time in Turin. He performed well under both Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor, demonstrating qualities that convinced the club he could be a valuable long-term addition. His familiarity with the environment and ability to adapt quickly were viewed as major positives by the Old Lady.

Previous attempts and stalled negotiations

During the summer, Juventus attempted to secure his signature permanently but was unable to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain. Those negotiations failed to progress, leading to frustration between the two clubs. Despite that setback, Juventus remained attentive to his situation and explored further opportunities to bring him back.

Last month, they made another attempt by approaching Paris Saint-Germain with the idea of terminating his loan spell at Tottenham and allowing him to return to Turin. That proposal was also unsuccessful, with the Ligue 1 side unwilling to sanction such a move. Even so, Juventus have not been deterred and continue to monitor developments closely.

Randal Kolo Muani (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Summer plans and player willingness

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are planning to renew its pursuit of Kolo Muani at the end of the season. Luciano Spalletti was unable to sign the striker he was keen to add during the most recent transfer window and will now be hoping that a deal can be completed in the summer.

Kolo Muani is expected to return to the agenda at the Allianz Stadium, as Juventus regard him as one of the best attacking players they could realistically add to their squad. The forward also enjoyed his previous spell in Turin and was prepared to wait for the club during the summer. This willingness suggests he would be open to rejoining Juventus next term, should an agreement finally be reached.