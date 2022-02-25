Juventus will miss out on signing French star because he costs too much

Juventus looks set to miss out on the signature of Ousmane Dembele to Chelsea.

The Frenchman will be a free agent in the summer, and Barcelona is set to lose him.

The winger can now speak to other clubs and Juve wants to sign him as a free agent as well.

However, the Bianconeri will struggle to bring him to Turin because of how much money he will cost.

Tuttomercatoweb says Chelsea has been in talks with him over a free transfer and the London club is confident he would join them, eventually.

A move to Juve is probably now off because the Bianconeri will struggle to meet his contract demands.

Juve FC Says

Dembele has been one of Europe’s exciting talents and it is hard to remember that he is still just 24.

The World Cup winner will provide Juve with a new dimension in attack and that will make us unpredictable.

However, he has struggled with injury recently and that is one reason we should probably avoid dealing with him.

In the summer, other attackers will become available for free or on cut-price fees and we can add them to Max Allegri’s squad.