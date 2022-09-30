Juventus would look for a win when they face Bologna in Serie A this weekend.

The Bianconeri remains one of the struggling top sides in Europe, and the game offers them a chance to get back to form.

Bologna has had a bad start to the season too, and they have changed managers already.

They would have watched clips of Juventus struggling and losing at Monza, which should help them try to beat the Bianconeri as well.

Juve’s goal is to win the game, but Calciomercato says they would also be on a scouting mission.

They sent Andrea Cambiaso on loan to their rivals in the last transfer window, just after signing him from Genoa.

They knew there would be no space for him to play in Turin, so he was sent there on loan.

The Bianconeri will watch his performance because they expect him to be a part of their team next season.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso is one of the finest left wing-backs in Italian football, which is the reason we signed him in the first place.

He will only get better by playing regularly, and he should enjoy that at Bologna.

It would be interesting to see how he performs against us.