RB Leipzig is a talent factory for many European football clubs, consistently producing some of the best players available on the continent.

This makes them an ideal destination for Europe’s elite clubs to shop every summer, and Juventus could sign one or more players from the German club at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri will face Leipzig in the Champions League today, and Thiago Motta’s men know they are up against some of the finest talents in European football.

Juventus reportedly has several RB Leipzig players on their radar and will be closely monitoring them during the match.

According to a report from TuttoJuve, Juventus has Xavi Simons, Antonio Nusa, and Castello Lukeba on their wishlist.

They have been tracking these players for the past few months and will observe them closely when the two clubs meet in the Champions League tonight.

Juve FC Says

RB Leipzig famously has some of the best young talents in Europe, with most players joining them to develop further and earn a move to a bigger team.

We need to beat them today, but the game will be tough, and we expect these targets to want to impress us and other scouts.