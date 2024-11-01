Juventus is looking to bolster its attack, with Lorenzo Lucca of Udinese emerging as a potential target to support Dusan Vlahovic. Since the departure of Moise Kean and the injury to Arkadiusz Milik, Vlahovic has been carrying the full weight of Juve’s forward line, which puts pressure on the Serbian to remain fit and perform consistently. This situation has highlighted the need for a reliable backup striker, and the club is actively scouting for reinforcements to reduce the workload on Vlahovic, ensuring they maintain competitive form in both domestic and European competitions.

Lucca, Udinese’s tall and physically dominant striker, has caught Juventus’s eye for this role. He has been on Juve’s radar since his time at Pisa, where his goal-scoring ability and presence in the box made him an attractive prospect. Now, playing regularly and making an impact at Udinese in Serie A, Lucca has proven his potential on a bigger stage, which makes him even more appealing to the Bianconeri. His style of play, physicality, and technical growth suggest he could fit well into Thiago Motta’s tactical plans, providing the team with a different offensive dimension and a viable rotation option with Vlahovic.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus scouts will keep a close eye on Lucca in their upcoming match against Udinese, assessing his performance firsthand. This match provides Juve with an ideal opportunity to evaluate his readiness to step up to a larger club, especially as he will be directly tested against their defenders. Lucca’s performance could influence Juve’s decision on whether to pursue him in January or wait until the summer transfer window, depending on the urgency of the squad’s needs and the availability of other targets.

Signing Lucca could bring depth and stability to Juve’s forward line. With his ability to hold up play, create aerial threats, and complement Vlahovic’s skillset, Lucca appears to be a promising candidate to support Juve’s ambition to contend in all competitions.