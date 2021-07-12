Juventus will move for La Liga star if Ronaldo leaves

Cristiano Ronaldo is holding up Juventus’ move for Antoine Griezmann, according to Spanish media outlet Sport.

The Spanish paper was discussing the future of the Frenchman as Barcelona looks to offload some of their star players.

Barca’s financial problems mean almost every one of their players is on the market at the moment, except with a few exceptions and Griezmann is one player who can fetch them good money in this transfer window.

The Frenchman has admirers all around Europe and Juve is one of them, but they cannot add him to their squad when Ronaldo is still on their books.

The future of the Portugal attacker remains uncertain with several reports claiming that he would leave the club this summer.

He earns around 31m euros per season, which is more than double the amount the next highest earner at the club makes.

Offloading him would help them save enough money to add a high-profile name like Griezmann.

However, it won’t be an easy task with only a few clubs able to pay him what he currently makes in Italy.

The likes of PSG and Manchester United can afford him, but it seems they have turned to other players at the moment.