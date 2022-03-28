Juventus will need at least 40m euros to sign Serie A attacker

Gianluca Scamacca has been on the radar of Juventus for a long time now and this summer could be when he eventually joins the Bianconeri.

The attacker plays for Sassuolo and Juve noticed him during his loan spell at Genoa last season, but they couldn’t sign him.

He has become even better in this campaign at Sassuolo and leads the line very well for the Black and Greens.

Juve could lose Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala at the end of this season and their departure will create space for a new forward to join the club.

The Bianconeri has several players on their wishlist and Fichajes.net claims Scamacca is at the top of that list.

Sassuolo has always been a selling club and will happily offload him to Turin for a fee, with the report claiming he will cost 40m euros.

Juve FC Says

We need new attackers who can score goals consistently in our squad. Dusan Vlahovic is an accomplished goal-scorer, but placing all the burden on him from next season doesn’t make sense.

He would need support and that means we have to replace Dybala and Morata if they leave the club, and Scamacca could be the perfect replacement.