According to the latest rumours from TuttoJuve, the battle for Barcelona’s Franck Kessie is heating up for Juventus. The former Milan player could be the first acquisition of new Juve sporting director Cristian Giuntoli, who is working on a loan deal with a buyout option to bring the player to Turin.

The Bianconeri are looking to add a midfielder to their squad this summer, and Kessie would be a perfect fit. He is a strong, physical player who is also good with the ball at his feet. He would add some much-needed depth to Juventus’ midfield.

Juventus will meet with Barcelona in the United States over the weekend for a friendly match, and they will take the opportunity to negotiate for Kessie. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can reach an agreement, but Juventus is certainly making a strong push for the Ivorian midfielder.

Juve FC Says

The transfer of Kessie would be a major coup for Juventus. He is a talented player with a lot of potential, and he would be a valuable addition to the Bianconeri’s squad. It will be interesting to see if Juventus can complete the signing in the coming weeks.

It would also be a feather in the cap for Guintoli and get his Juventus tenure off to a good start