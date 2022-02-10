Juventus will not be considered outsiders to win anything soon enough

Not long ago, people were believing that Juventus could well end the season without qualifying for the Champions League, but things are only going to get better for us.

The Old Lady didn’t start the season in a great fashion, and suffered a number of inconsistent results, but Max Allegri has managed to steer this team back up the table.

We now sit fourth in the division, just eight points behind Inter Milan in first place, and I can’t help but believe that this team is only going to get better and better as the term continues, and for the betting people out there, I don’t believe you’ll get a better price on us to win either the Champions League or Serie A between now and the end of the term.

I’m not telling you that we are going to win the scudetto, but I can honestly see those above us struggling, while our best is yet to come. The arrival of Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria will no doubt give us a boost as we look to continue on the upward curve, and their exciting debuts on Sunday shows that they are already looking to improve our side.

Let’s be honest, the striker’s arrival has filled a major void in our team, and his addition alone will see us win more of those games which hang in the balance previously, and his winning mentality will also bring us an edge going forwards also.

While we do have a tough test away at Atalanta this weekend, I believe we will not only win, but win all of the next five Serie A matches also, which will no doubt see us cut the gap on those at the head of the table, and our form will see the bookmakers cut their prices on us as we show our title credentials.

We will then host Inter Milan in Turin which could well be one of the matches which decides who eventually wins the division, and if we were to beat the Nerazzurri also, we would just have Fiorentina and Lazio at the end of the season to worry about with a favourable fixture list.

Am I alone in being excited about our favourable fixture schedule and our chances of catching those above us?

Patrick