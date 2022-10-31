Juan Cuadrado was pivotal to Juventus last season and played so many games for the club.

This availability made him trigger a performance-based one-year deal at the Allianz Stadium.

He remains a key player for the club in their pursuit of success and the winger is one man that Max Allegri loves to field in different matches.

However, this might be his last season at the club as they continue to revamp their playing squad.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Juve has decided against offering him an extension.

There are no ongoing talks and the Bianconeri do not plan to begin one soon.

They will instead sign newer players to replace him and other ageing members of their squad who would be out of contract at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has had a good time in Turin and we also enjoy his talents.

However, he is not ageing well and we must act by finding a long-term replacement for him even before the transfer window reopens.

There are other older players in our squad who we need to replace as well if we want to enjoy long-lasting success.

This means next summer will see more old faces leave and new ones move to Juve and it could affect our performances.