Juventus will not discuss Allegri’s future at their board meeting

Juventus will hold a board meeting today, and there are so many issues to thrash out.

The club is struggling on the pitch, and its bank account is also not smiling.

However, the most pressing need for some fans now is to address the future of Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri manager is under pressure to leave as his team struggles for form.

Their latest result was a 1-0 loss to Monza, and some fans believe he should have been sacked even before the team left the stadium.

However, he remains in the job and he might be the club’s boss by the end of this season.

As the board meets, fans will expect them to discuss his future, but a report on Calciomercato reveals it is not on their agenda at the moment.

Juve FC Says

Allegri should be out of a job now if he was any other manager, but it seems he has the backing of Andrea Agnelli and that is the most important protection he needs.

Having won five consecutive league titles in his first spell, he seems to have the magic touch.

However, a manager is not better than his team’s latest results and should be judged by that.