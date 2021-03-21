Juventus will not exercise Morata purchase option this summer

Alvaro Morata has done more than enough to earn a permanent stay in Juventus after this season, but it seems that is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

The Spaniard moved to Turin on loan with the option of making it permanent.

The Bianconeri had been motivated to sign him after his first stint with them was very successful and they had problems landing Luis Suarez.

The striker hasn’t disappointed so far after becoming a reliable goal outlet for the club in different competitions.

Atletico Madrid had been confident that they would make good money from his sale because Juventus will inevitably sign him considering that he has been in fine form.

However, Todofichajes says Juventus don’t have too much money and they will only extend his stay with another loan deal.

The champions would have to pay 10m euros to keep him for another campaign instead of signing him permanently for 45m euros.

This would help them keep a top player on a low fee and they can then sign him permanently after next season for only 35m euros.

The report adds that this development isn’t good news for the Spaniards who need funds to balance their books as well as to make their own signings.