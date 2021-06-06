Juventus will not get a discount in their bid to sign Locatelli

Juventus has continued to be linked with a move for Manuel Locatelli as they bid to fix their midfield.

The Bianconeri remain one of the top teams in Italy and they hope to win Serie A again next season.

Their midfield didn’t perform as well as they would have liked in the last campaign and Max Allegri will look to make it better.

The club would back him to make changes and Locatelli has remained one player who could make the move to Turin.

He has been one of Italy’s finest midfielders since he joined Sassuolo and looks set to make the step up to a big team.

Sassuolo is open to selling him for a fee to the highest bidder and they want at least 40m euros before they can release his signature.

That fee is one that teams would struggle to pay considering the coronavirus pandemic, but Tutto sport via Calciomercato reports that they are not prepared to take anything less than that.

This means Juve will have to offload some of their current midfield options to raise funds for the transfer.

They could also agree to spread the transfer fee over a few years if they are keen to have him on their books for next season.