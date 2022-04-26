Juventus will not make many personnel changes in the summer states Allegri

When a team has an underwhelming campaign like Juventus has had, the usual thing to do is make some changes to their playing squad in the summer.

Max Allegri would have wanted to achieve more with the team this season and might need some new players to help his side improve on how they did in the next campaign.

However, the Juventus gaffer is happy with most of his players and revealed that there would not be a revolution at the club.

Instead, he expects just a few players to join the team because it has grown a lot since he has been in charge this season.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “I don’t think about changing a lot of players, there are values ​​and this year we often played without many players like Chiesa, Kean, Arthur. All the times, starting from scratch is a problem, the evaluations were not wrong. We will need one or two players. The team is having a good season this year. “

Juve FC Says

Some fans might want to disagree with the Juventus manager over his stance, but he trains the players, and he is an experienced coach.

Someone who has won multiple trophies for the club in the past knows what his team needs, and we have to support him to get it sorted.