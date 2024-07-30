Juventus does not consider signing a striker a primary goal this summer, given that several forwards are already on their books at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri have been in fantastic form during this transfer window and are expected to make more purchases before it closes.

In recent days, reports have linked them with a move for Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier as they look to strengthen their squad.

Juve has been monitoring him for some time and is convinced that he could perform well under Thiago Motta.

Given that Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in European football, Beier is open to moving to Turin.

However, Juve has a limit on how much they are willing to spend, and it might not be enough to secure his transfer.

A report on Calciomercato claims his current employers value him at 30 million euros, a fee that seems too high for Juve.

Because they do not see signing a new attacker as a priority, Juve hopes to reduce that amount or may decide to exit the talks altogether.

Juve FC Says

Maximilian Beier is a fine player, but he is not well-known or experienced enough to command that fee.

If Hoffenheim decides to keep demanding a huge amount, then we should walk away from the talks.